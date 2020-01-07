India: Church demolished by suspected radical Hindu nationalists

Persecution of Christians in India: as Hindu mobs continue to target them, the Christians of India today are being called upon to have the courage and perseverance of the Holy Martyrs. They are in urgent need of protection from government and law enforcement authorities who, all too often, side with their persecutors. In India, as in so many other nations, the persecution of Christians continues to become more commonplace and aggressive by the day, while authorities do nothing to stop it, or — as we see in this story — actively abet it.

For previous ChristianPersecution.com coverage of the persecution of Christians in India, see here.

“Church Demolished by Suspected Radicals in Southern India,” International Christian Concern, January 6, 2020: