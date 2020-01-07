India: Church demolished by suspected radical Hindu nationalists

Persecution of Christians in India: as Hindu mobs continue to target them, the Christians of India today are being called upon to have the courage and perseverance of the Holy Martyrs. They are in urgent need of protection from government and law enforcement authorities who, all too often, side with their persecutors. In India, as in so many other nations, the persecution of Christians continues to become more commonplace and aggressive by the day, while authorities do nothing to stop it, or — as we see in this story — actively abet it.
For previous ChristianPersecution.com coverage of the persecution of Christians in India, see here.
“Church Demolished by Suspected Radicals in Southern India,” International Christian Concern, January 6, 2020:
01/06/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – A church was demolished by suspected radical Hindu nationalist [sic] in a village called Kongalnagaram, located in India’s Tamil Nadu state. According to local Christians, the church was completely destroyed after the radicals vandalized three cars parked in front of the church building.
Pastor Nallamuthu Samuel, head pastor of Grace Gospel Church, explained that a mob of nearly 30 individuals attacked the church at around midnight on January 1, 2020. Three church members, who were sleeping inside the church, were awoken when the mob began smashing the widows of the three cars parked in front of the church. According to local Christians, the three Christians quickly fled the mob, fearing for their lives.
After damaging the three cars, the radicals turned their fury upon Grace Gospel Church. As a result, some $3,500.00 in damage was done to the church building in addition to the damage to the cars.
According to Pastor Samuel, he was confronted by five radicals earlier that same day. “Five people came to the church and threatened me to close down the church and leave the village,” Pastor Samuel told International Christian Concern (ICC). “Later, those same five people complained against me that I was involved in converting people to Christianity by illegally alluring people.”…